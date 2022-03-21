 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 21): You’ll be as attractive as you are playful. You’ll use what you’ve learned. You’ll leverage your experiences and relationships to create a future filled with more of the things you want out of life. You’ll devote yourself to improving fitness levels and you’ll grow strong from the inside out, enhancing your self-image.

Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 40, 21, 7 and 16.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

