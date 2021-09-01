Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll have a communication breakthrough. It’s satisfying because of the times before when you struggled to chase down the point and missed. Now you know what you’re trying to say, and you say it well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There’s a difference between teamwork and the operations of a dictatorship. Tune into the subtle ways people try to control one another. Avoid anyone focused on making others do their bidding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will be often making plans, remembering something or observing a reality that is representational of another moment. Each time that you bring yourself fully to “now” is an enrichment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Reality and imagination will blend together for you. You will live what you imagine, and you will imagine based on what you live. Your creativity is shaping your experience, and others want to be a part of what you make.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You crave adventure, but your idea of it is not the same as another person’s. So before you share in the quest, get clear on your preferences. The best mark to hit will feel safe, but not too comfortable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you bring to relationships is unique; you make sure of it. A winning strategy for creating memories: Make big moments small, and make small moments big.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate