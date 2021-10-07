Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Some of your reasons for doing what you do are mysterious even to you. That’s normal. The most helpful move in your relationship with yourself will be to exchange all judgment for acceptance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The old way of thinking won’t work for this new challenge. To see the way forward, you’ll need to move away from the ideas that are so comfortable to you. The next turn must be made in faith.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some bring out the best in you by way of their support, friendship and love. Others spur you to new heights from a place of competition or opposition. Either way, you only get better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are plenty of people around who, with the slightest provocation, will be forthcoming with help, advice and more. But this time, you’ll really get more interesting results by trying to figure it out on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will readily see how your mood impacts the moods of others. Since making yourself happy will help everyone, what are you waiting for? Do the thing that will bring smiles all around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are seen in different ways by different people. Sometimes, you can shape this, but today, it’s a bit out of your control. The best you can do is relax and be confident in your choices and it will all work out for the best.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate