Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Cozy up to your inspiration. Listen intently to your whispering muses. They will like and trust you when you show your interest. The more you develop the bond, the more they favor you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Two paths converge, resulting in a blockage. Neither path is better than the other, but the issue must be solved or progress cannot be made. Herein lies your role as the great negotiator.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): While you are reluctant to air your grievances, the time is now. Those who need to hear them will receive them well and do their best to make corrections.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As long as you don’t dwell on the negative aspects of your situation, identifying the ways in which you are not happy will help you find happiness. Choose one problem to focus on and work it until it’s fixed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Promptness speaks volumes. However casual the appointment may be, you get there when you say you will and do what you planned to, which is the basic tenant of human interaction to uphold and expect of others.