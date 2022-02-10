Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The love experts have spoken: Don’t fall in love with someone who flirts with everyone. If you disregard this advice (or received it too late), then at least take comfort in the fact that whatever happens next, it’s nothing personal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As most of the relationships in your life are involuntary (family, neighbors, co-workers), it makes sense for you to be very choosy about the ones that are voluntary (friends and more.) Exercise your right to be picky.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll discover the level of risk that suits you best. Your financial horizons open up. Don’t settle for what’s offered to you, as you’re luckiest while being proactive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you were to summon all your powers of creativity to redesign yourself, who would the new you be? Don’t let the ones who knew you before hold you back. They’ll adjust.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A conflict is still dragging on. You may not be sure if you can pull off a certain task, but the fact that you want to try bodes well for your success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Maybe there really is a time for everything, and yet you can count on the fact that it’s seldom a convenient time or one that’s under your control — another argument for doing instead of waiting.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate