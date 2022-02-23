Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A desire for improvement may seem like a rejection of the status quo. With an accepting heart, you will somehow be able to simultaneously love the way things are while also rooting for the change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Unfinished business has its own beauty. It’s still ripe with potential. Don’t be too quick to finish things. Let yourself linger in the lively land of limbo.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It is possible that you lack the technical expertise to complete a task. Do not let that stop you. Let your enthusiasm and excitement shine through. There will be somebody to assist you with the logistics.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The saying goes, “It takes money to make money.” The money in question doesn’t always have to be your own, though. Although you can mitigate the risk, remember that those who pay the most will also gain the most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’re skeptical of what’s happening in elite circles. Though you may be invited to join, you’ll resist. The outsiders are more attractive to you. Somehow, it’s safer outside.