Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 14): This year, the area of life that’s been tricky for you will become a smooth, downhill coast. That’s not the result of any effort made by you; it’s just your time for cosmic love in this department. A state of ease becomes your default. You’ll attract more of it, which frees you up to be generous with loved ones in ways you couldn’t before. Leo and Taurus adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 3, 13, 45, 6 and 23.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.