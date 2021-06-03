Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are certain burdens you feel you must carry alone, but talking them over is a way to lighten your load without making anyone else do the heavy lifting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Reason and logic have a place in your decision-making. Though, today, it won't be the helm. How do you know when thinking is overthinking? Does it bring the situation into clarity or make it far more complicated?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Everyone gets their due. Maybe it will come as a relief to know that you do not have to worry about the rewards, punishments, debts and remuneration. Karma is an automatic reconciliation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You know how to put on a professional front and can be the poster of appropriateness. Though there are things you do and ways that you show up that are too special to put a price tag on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can't gather wisdom any more than you can gather the ability to run like an Olympian or solve genius-level mathematical equations. You can only use what you have, which will be more than enough today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): At first, you wanted a thing out of vanity. It sounded cool. It seemed like anyone who had it was cool. Now, you want the thing for more profoundly personal reasons, which will make all the difference.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate