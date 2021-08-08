Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A relationship will bring out the best in you. It will make you happier, as well as more creative and energetic. These zingy vibes will carry into other ventures.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ve a talent for seeing what will serve the most people. What you do for the good of the group will also bring about your own personal best — and in ways you couldn’t have anticipated.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You hunger for excitement, attention, experience and passion. These cravings will ebb and flow whether you heed them, feed them or recede from them. Just do what feels healthy.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): The day plays out like a Cinderella story in which unappealing work must be handled before a transformation can occur. Then, onto the glamour and fun!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll deal with the unrealistic expectations of children and the childlike. Distorted ideals — whether wondrously wise or innocent — will burst through the bounds of the possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Thinking ahead will be productive. Revel in future fantasies both reasonable and impossible. Planning that takes hours will save days of work. Let your mind dance inside the challenge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Consider the effects of exposure. If you are illuminated for too long, flying too close to the sun through excessive publicity or dealing with other such demands on people’s attention, burnout is certain.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you say to yourself, “I don’t want this,” what you are saying is that you’re attached to something else — such as a different idea of what should be happening or who you are. Happiness is letting go of attachments to accept what is.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To outsiders, you look busy, but you don’t feel like you’re expending a bunch of effort. It turns out that doing what you love, putting good things in the world and creating opportunities for others charges you up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): In theory, it wouldn’t be too hard to acquiesce to what’s being asked of you. And yet, you resist due to something like justice, principle or the desire to restore balance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Would you rather be the one bending the rules or the one trying to enforce them? Whichever role you choose, you’ll gain intimate knowledge of the limits, where they lie and how elastic they are.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): For some reason, many people will be reluctant to ask for what they want. You’ll step in and save the day. Your requests — dripping in charm — are irresistible.