Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are things that only you can give. It's why you can't afford to work below the level that utilizes and pushes your talents. Striving for position isn't selfish. It will help the team as much as it will help you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today, small gestures indicate confidence and grace, while grand gestures reek of desperation. Do not let insecurity convince you into impressing others, which can only backfire. Instead, please yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When things seem hard, it's an opportunity to ask powerful questions. What am I putting out there to attract this? How can I adjust to make life easier on myself? You can turn this around quickly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You stay even and you have a magical way of keeping others calm. You'll be given duty with high-strung personalities, simply because you're best suited for the task.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Impulses rage against reason. If living in a prescribed way is so correct for you, why is it so difficult for you to get yourself to do it? Consider alternatives. There's more than one way this can work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While it would be saintly to love everyone unconditionally, today it's more than enough to tolerate everyone unconditionally and try not to be too transactional in your dealings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Life isn't allowing you to know precisely what you want to do. The good news is that there will be more time later. Hopefully, knowing this will help you give yourself over more cheerfully to the current responsibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): With your mind buzzing with abundant, expansive creativity, how are you expected to carry on idle conversation? Socializing gets better after you've recorded your thoughts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is easier for a cheerful person to match the tone of a somber one than the other way around. Lighter emotions can change states more easily than heavy ones. Today's cosmic gift to you is emotional flexibility.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change you propose will be met with resistance. Trying to convince people will have the opposite effect. Make your pitch, walk away, and let life prove you right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This project you're working on is a little like baseball. You don't have to hit a home run every time to be a winner. Even the best players in the world fail to do so about seven times out of 10.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The things you want will come to you, but not all at once. Each installment is a test. It's your gratitude for every part of the blessing that keeps the blessings coming.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate