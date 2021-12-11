Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The machines don’t seem to be on your side, though their failure to perform as expected will make your day even better. Your workarounds will be nothing short of brilliant.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re tempted to deliver something different from the order. What you have in mind is more generous and of a higher quality, but that won’t necessarily make it well-received. People want what they want for a reason.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A good plan will prevent wasted resources. And a bad plan, oddly enough, will do the same if you approach it with an open and adaptive mind. Either way you’re thinking ahead, which is what the day calls for.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Judging from your reaction to today’s events, you still care what someone thinks of you. You might be surprised at how much! Regardless, base your next move solely on what’s best for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’d love to know, once and for all, the perfect diet for you. Or maybe it’s your ideal clothing style or other personal agenda for which you seek answers. Alas, even if there is a perfect prescription for now, it will change next season.