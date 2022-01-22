Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It’s an imperfect world and you’ll see mistakes all around you: your own and other people’s. Even when it’s not your fault or your business, you’ll do what you can to help make things right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Take action to benefit your future. This is different from trying to escape into the future. By endeavoring to make the future you more comfortable, healthy and happy, your present improves markedly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s dangerous to drive while reading or eating a sandwich. In some way you are trying to simultaneously take on incompatible tasks, but the fix is easy. Put something down. One thing at a time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll return a kindness paid to you long ago. Your actions will remind you of the way you felt back then, when the good deed was freshly bestowed on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Part of the appeal of travel is that you don’t know what to expect. You can choose your destination, but you can’t choose your adventure because much of it is out of your control. Plan your next trip.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Like the boss that you are, you’re managing a scenario that is not so easily managed. The skills you need to be successful cannot be acquired overnight, so make a commitment to keep working at it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate