Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 19): You try things, produce results, frame them, live with them on your wall — and then the magic happens. You go deeper. You ask, “So, what?” You turn it on its ear and start all over. The remarkable things you’re able to accomplish in relationships, professional endeavors and more happen out of willingness to invent and reinvent. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 2, 14, 38, 1 and 4.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.