Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've come to a precipice. It's no accident that you're here; experience has led you to this new phase. Your skills are your wings. Trust what they can do. When you're ready to jump, you'll also be ready to fly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll soak in a lesson and then immediately apply what you've learned, which is how you can be sure you really know it. Tonight brings strong creative urges and you'll feel more alive when you're acting on them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's a part of your life that simply hasn't warmed up yet. Its season is coming, and when it does, your circumstances and environment will change. The potential that has been waiting like a closed bud will blossom.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll devote yourself completely to your purpose and to attaining the symbol that tells you it's been achieved. Whether you get there in five minutes or five hours is irrelevant. What matters is that you get there.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're getting so good at interpreting things in a positive way, looking for possibility and support and finding exactly what you need. Signs point you to your next move. After you see the first one, you will see them everywhere.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you think of the scene from an artistic point of view, the elements settle differently. Chaos isn't inherently ugly, and organization isn't inherently beautiful. Each state has a certain appeal. The larger context matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There was a time you tried to downplay the very thing that makes you so unique. Now you will celebrate this quality instead, shine it up and maybe even get paid for it! You'll make just the impression you're going for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll work better when you pace yourself, taking breaks. This goes double for play and triple for passion. As one ancient Greek said, "When love is in excess it brings a man no honor nor worthiness." — Euripides

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The purpose of every action isn't to win the game. If it gets you to the next move, it's enough. The important thing now is that you're moving. You can always reassess later. You'll get your next idea while you're in motion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You want to be new and different in some way — there's a habit to establish. Your mind loves a pattern. The first step is hard to wrap your head around because it's not a pattern yet. After a few repetitions you'll be on your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are no award ceremonies in superhero movies because, as you know too well, heroes don't need accolades. Your good deeds may seem to go unnoticed now, but you'll be deeply satisfied nonetheless.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Have you ever asked yourself to take you on an errand, agreed to the favor, then forgotten to say thank you? You do a lot for yourself and sometimes forget to thank or credit yourself for the contribution.