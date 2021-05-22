Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Success in one area of life won’t automatically bring success in other areas, but certain basic principles will apply universally. The work is best chunked down into small steps and mastered in order.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): No one comes into their own doing whatever everyone else does. As long as you are deeply satisfied by the work you are doing, it’s OK if you don’t fit in. In fact, it’s a good sign.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There’s a time to keep score, and a time to indulge and share without worrying the least bit about who gave what. Scorekeeping turns giving and receiving into a job or a game instead of a spiritual act or a pure pleasure.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Anything you do to develop and learn about yourself, you do for your relationships. This is why you don’t have to be in a relationship to be working on one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The umbrella of indifference may keep you dry, but it also obscures your view of the sky. The emotional weather is mild today, making it a good time to lower your protections and feel the cool rain of possibility on your cheeks.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It doesn’t matter what the “it” is; what matters is how much you’re willing to focus on it. Could you focus on it to the exclusion of anything opposing? Could you focus on it to the exclusion of anything at all?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll give and hold out hope that your charity is going to a good place. Don’t worry. In today’s case, the real benefit happens inside your heart as you hand it over. The rest is gravy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The real deals happen face to face — that exciting place where all the risk is right there and you never do know what the other person might do or say. Artful conversation will separate the amateurs from the pros.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll reach a turning point in your work. Pause here a while to really consider the options. Once you pick a direction, its reversal, though not impossible, will be awkward and time-consuming.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): While you’d rather go into a game with a strategy, those require time you won’t have today. So, the best strategy will be to stay on high alert for clues and trust your instincts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You possess qualities that seem so indelibly you, yet new styles of being are still a possibility. After all, in the stretch since your first breath, you’ve already been many people and more incarnations will unfold.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Maybe life is fair; maybe it’s not. No single person is objective or omniscient enough to know. But things don’t have to be fair to be good. An unjust moment will be, in the end, a glorious gift.
