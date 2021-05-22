Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Success in one area of life won’t automatically bring success in other areas, but certain basic principles will apply universally. The work is best chunked down into small steps and mastered in order.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): No one comes into their own doing whatever everyone else does. As long as you are deeply satisfied by the work you are doing, it’s OK if you don’t fit in. In fact, it’s a good sign.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There’s a time to keep score, and a time to indulge and share without worrying the least bit about who gave what. Scorekeeping turns giving and receiving into a job or a game instead of a spiritual act or a pure pleasure.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Anything you do to develop and learn about yourself, you do for your relationships. This is why you don’t have to be in a relationship to be working on one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The umbrella of indifference may keep you dry, but it also obscures your view of the sky. The emotional weather is mild today, making it a good time to lower your protections and feel the cool rain of possibility on your cheeks.