Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 4): Out with the old. Like sandbags dropped from a hot air balloon, you’ll toss then rise. Your spirit is made even more buoyant with excellent company coming into your realm. You’ll share laughter, good food and novel experiences with talented friends. Also featured: a change of purpose, hearts on fire and poetic justice.
Sagittarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 9, 2, 28 and 12.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.