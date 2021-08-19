Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Confluent interests naturally organize into a group effort that elevates all individual contributions, including your own. What happens next might best be described as a wonderful becoming.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even as you try new styles, add skills and work to accommodate the fresh demands of the time, there’s a strong core at your center that remains unchanged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Unfriendliness is a kind of weakness and a failure of awareness you avoid as you strive to create an atmosphere of support, inclusion and ease around you. You bring out the best in people.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): When telling a story, you dwell on the parts that suit you, and a good audience asks questions according to their own curiosity. If curiosity is not forthcoming, consider whether you have the right audience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Acting out of frustration usually fixes nothing. More often, solutions come from a calm place. You strive to keep your cool, not only because things work better that way but also because it’s how you want to be remembered.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You know what it’s like to feel different from the others, and you’d rather not judge anyone. Also, judgment removes you from the present moment, which is where power and pleasure come from.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll attract people to your cause. Once they get involved, it becomes their own. The fact that this purpose means something different to each person who gets involved is further proof this is a worthwhile effort.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ve figured out this puzzle before, but that gives you little advantage. This disassembled jumble must once again be built piece by piece. At least now you know it can be done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoidance would be an effective coping technique except for the lingering fear that the thing you’re avoiding will eventually catch up to you. Spin around quick, and face it head-on.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There will always be people who have what you want. Use them as inspiration, not discouragement. Their attainment in the one area has nothing to do with your ability to reach your goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clearly, you’ve become attached to a certain outcome. You didn’t anticipate this would happen. Your unpredictable feelings come part in parcel with being human.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Chasing is an active strategy but not a powerful one. You should not have to chase that which is your equal. Equals are magnetized by a reciprocal attraction. Chasing makes things run.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate