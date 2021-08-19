Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Confluent interests naturally organize into a group effort that elevates all individual contributions, including your own. What happens next might best be described as a wonderful becoming.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even as you try new styles, add skills and work to accommodate the fresh demands of the time, there’s a strong core at your center that remains unchanged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Unfriendliness is a kind of weakness and a failure of awareness you avoid as you strive to create an atmosphere of support, inclusion and ease around you. You bring out the best in people.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When telling a story, you dwell on the parts that suit you, and a good audience asks questions according to their own curiosity. If curiosity is not forthcoming, consider whether you have the right audience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Acting out of frustration usually fixes nothing. More often, solutions come from a calm place. You strive to keep your cool, not only because things work better that way but also because it’s how you want to be remembered.