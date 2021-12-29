Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): How can you make it easy for people to do the thing you really want them to do? This is the secret to success that can be applied across many areas of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’re happy to be the witness, not the judge. You may be asked to give a verdict anyway, but think twice before you do. Even seemingly innocuous opinions could have an unintended influence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions could cause you to improperly or unhelpfully magnify or minimize the impact of things. Make things as big or small in your mind as you need them to be. Find the scale that is easy for you to manage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Creativity isn’t something you acquire; it’s something you’ve had all along. Like Dorothy’s ruby slippers, you only need to know how to access the magic to be transported.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re appropriately mild-mannered for most of the day. But there will be brief moments when intense emotions will help you go at your purpose harder, so don’t be afraid to feel your feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can never have enough friends and connections. You don’t even have to try to meet new people; it just happens naturally as you go about your day.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate