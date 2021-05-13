Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your creative endeavors are like a net you cast into the world. They will bring you some of the things you chase, as well as what just happened to be drifting by, caught in the middle of that pursuit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Getting positive feedback and encouragement is helpful but not as helpful as the criticism that will shine light on where you can improve. Dare to ask for that, and you’ll get both respect and valuable information.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Limits lift with the acceptance of this truth: Our minds, as reliable as they may be, can only witness the smallest slice of any reality. Wisdom is not knowing more but embracing that you don’t.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Today, you will read the signs better than the Oracle at Delphi herself. Just remember that criticism isn’t a sign that you shouldn’t be doing a thing, it’s actually just an opportunity to get better. Everyone can get better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Nobody likes to do what they are not good at. When you’re not enjoying the work, the culprit is a knowledge gap that needs filling. Take a breath, stay receptive to learning, and it will get better.