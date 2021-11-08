 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 8): You’ll master the art of getting to know people. You’ll read them well, learn them quickly and respond so effectively you’ll win friends, jobs and trusted roles. Quality time with your favorites will be a highlight. The key is to make plans often and far in advance. A new interest has you developing your mind and memory. Cancer and Pisces adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 11, 24 and 17.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

