Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Requests will be made of you. There's opportunity wrapped inside whatever you're asked to do. Even if you say no, you're still making efforts to assert yourself or draw a boundary, and that's something, too!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're a passionate person but you know when to pull it back. The job requires a reliable, steady and measured approach. For people with as much energy as you have, acts of restraint are a kind of strength training.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is a waste of time to come up with all of the answers yourself if they have already been mined. Step one will be figuring out what's been done so you can be sure to cover new territory with your effort.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll enjoy a strong communion between you and the natural world. This dance is always going on, but you are more keenly aware of how you fit into the environmental order.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). For professional success, review the guidelines and stay inside of them. For social success, get a general feel for the rules and then push up against them. Without risk there will be no reward.