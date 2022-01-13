Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don’t forget that over your lifetime, you’ve changed in all kinds of ways. The song says to “pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and start all over again.” Today it’s as easy to sing as it is to accomplish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Remember when these rules you abide by were brand-new to you? Now it’s second nature to drive inside the lines. Enjoy your current mastery. You’ll soon be in a different situation where you’ll learn anew.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may feel that you know all there is to know about a certain situation. Is it true? Put yourself to the test. Teach others. If you have holes in your knowledge, they’ll show you where they are so you can patch them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you could only do one thing to make your life more enjoyable, less stressful and better all around, the top contender is this: sleep. What would you have to do to get excellent and plentiful z’s?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An idea is forming. It’s not quite in the frame yet, but thoughts and feelings are coming together. By Monday you’ll have a clear picture of what you want to do next.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Temptation abounds. Deprivation makes things worse. Buy the small portion. Treat yourself to a little. A treat, by definition, is something you don’t get very often.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate