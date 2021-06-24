Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Protect the activities you love so you can keep on loving them. Helpful tactics: Be selective in choosing your activity partners, and spend only the amount of money you can afford.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s only human to assume that others have a similar interior style to our own, but of course, we vary widely in our thinking styles, values and boundaries. You’ll find a kind way to tell people they’ve crossed your invisible lines.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your sense of personal responsibility is extensive. You feel it’s your job to take care of those around you, uphold a standard of kindness and set a bar for generosity. Just don’t forget to extend the same to yourself, and probably first.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To want something you don’t think you can have and then to get it is a somersault-worthy delight. And yet, the experience pales in comparison to the resounding contentment of wanting what you already have.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Today’s problem is like a lock. If you know the combination, it’s easy to plug it in and pull it open. But coming up with the numbers would be hard and not worth your time. Find someone who already knows the solution.