Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Jealousy is among the most effective teachers, as there’s always valuable information to be gleaned from our reaction to others doing enviable things. Jealousy reveals what we really want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t always have to know what to say. It’s better to admit when you’re lost in the conversation — to laugh and check in with your feelings. Perhaps speaking them can get the dialogue back on track.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The position you hold will be challenged. This doesn’t have to be a call to arms; rather, it’s a signal to tune into your environment to understand the desires of those around you so you can stay several steps ahead of the game.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Appreciation is often expressed to the people who get most of the credit anyway. This is lazy diplomacy: tending to the powerful to stay in their good graces. You’ll engage in the nobility of acknowledging the work of the less powerful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The difference between work that depletes you and work that builds you up is ... no difference. Ask any bodybuilder who keeps lifting until the muscle fails: It’s not a style befitting every workout, but it works.