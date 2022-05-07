Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make the right choice, learn, make the wrong choice, learn ... as long as you’re awake and responsive throughout this ping-pong game of life, you really can’t lose.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s scary to go from what you know and love to what you don’t know and aren’t sure you’re going to like. But this is also the way to find out who you are, so it’s worth it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll sort the puzzle, decipher the meaning of the code, or discover the intention. This ability to sense what’s really going on will serve you well and help a friend too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Now you understand that it’s not enough to have the goods. You also must know who to impress with them, when, and how to leverage the act to achieve your aims. It takes planning ... which just makes it all more fun!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You might be surprised by what happens when boundaries are crossed today. Snarling to claim or protect spaces is a natural show of human instinct. We are territorial animals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): To the outsider watching you mingle, it looks like you’re having a good time, but inwardly it feels like work. Rightly so. Building relationships is the essential labor of success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Relationships don’t come with guarantees, instructions or a qualifying pre-test. You’ll find out if a relationship is a good fit for you because you’re brave enough to start building and see what happens.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It’s not a strategy for every day, but today it will benefit you to stay unrelentingly positive. A loose association of people with similar intentions will figure into your luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There is benefit to motion. Keep moving forward even if you don’t know where you’re going. And don’t worry about messing up either. You’ll only make the sort of mistakes you’ll later be glad for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though nothing will be achieved without action, this is the ideal time to clean up your mental game. Purposeful, powerful and meaningful thoughts will drive you when other resources fail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll get carried away with a project and you may forget about various responsibilities and healthful necessities. But your complete involvement is warranted — you’re about to make a breakthrough.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): While understanding what everyone stands to gain or lose from a situation may be key to achieving your goals, you mostly study people for the fun of it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate