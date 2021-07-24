Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It benefits you to delight in the person in front of you and give a level of attention that assumes this is the best match in the entire world for what needs to happen in this moment of time for the both of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What’s better than having all the answers? An excuse to collaborate! There are valuable gems to be mined; you’ll do it together while building trust inside what has potential to be a crack-team.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You want to give people what they ask for, but they will ask for things outside of your control. At least you have control over the high level of communication and respect you’re able to offer.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To acquire a deeper knowledge of a topic you love is to take part in one of the great pleasures of the modern world — information at your fingertips. Between this and regulated indoor temperatures, it’s a lucky time to be alive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Is the opportunity exciting enough that you’d want to drop everything else you’ve got going on to take advantage of it? That’s the level it needs to be to warrant your “yes” today.