Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can’t always get away when you want to. Anyone can accept a pleasant moment they wanted, planned and expected. It’s how people behave in the unexpected moments that really tells a fuller story.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If only you had unlimited time and attention. Alas, you’ll give all you have, and it will be more than enough. Your first priority is to invest in the ones who need it most. Then give to the replenishers who give back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The lines that delineate responsibility are like map boundaries. While many can agree where they are in theory, it’s different on the ground, and much depends on whom you ask. Good communication saves the day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The day presents you with a fascinating balance of opposites and, being a sensitive and astute observer of life, you’ll thrill to the “accidental” grace of happenstance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Between the archives of past capers and the plans and models for future endeavors is a tense line of thought, vibrating like a violin string as the bow of your imagination pulls across the possibilities.