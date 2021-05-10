Your daily horoscope

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 10): Not only do you have a clear vision for the good of the group; you have the amazing talent of managing and leading others in a way that's virtually undetectable. You and your friends will help one another without keeping score, though all will be equitably balanced. Nurturing relationships naturally come together. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 11, 20 and 15.
—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.