Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 1): You’ll have the means to help a loved one and bring an ongoing lift to your family. Adding to your knowledge of a subject dear to you will thrill you. It’s amazing what you can accomplish with others as passionate as you about the quest. One particularly sparkling relationship will open worlds. Sagittarius and Leo adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 17, 25, 12, 38 and 4.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.