Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Some of the best arrangements you’ll make are with people who could just as easily be your competition or opposition. Look for common ground with people whose goals at first seem at odds with your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You look at your own behavior and determine how it is contributing to a less-than-optimal circumstance. You can change whatever part of you needs changing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You cannot be simultaneously caught up in the past and also in tune to what is going on around you. Love the relationship you have, not the one you think should be. There is no “should be”; there is only what is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Traveling isn’t about getting somewhere; it’s about the act of going. The feeling you get from hurling yourself into the unknown is an exhilaration that persists no matter the destination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your praises will be sung. Is it uncomfortable? They’re only saying the truth. Don’t argue, just allow yourself to be celebrated, then move the subject along to all the people who helped you.