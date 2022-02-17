Your daily horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The project has become convoluted with so many cooks. This calls for a return to basics. It will take a few days for you to sort out issues, then you will create a new plan that honors your original intent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because others’ wants seem more urgent than your own, you are tempted to give in to them. But that may set the stage for subtle manipulation. Take a stand to prevent future conflict.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’re dealing with a tricky personal issue. Information is lacking. There is no way you can know the whole story now or ever. In this situation, all you can do is go with the feeling and respond with as much love as you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’re doing a good deed for someone but consider why you are doing it. Eliminate ego-driven motives. When you carry this out for the right reasons, you’ll be rewarded with great joy and luck.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Following the schedule feels repetitive. Everything is so familiar. An element of intrigue would shake things up, or it may be enough just to include someone new.