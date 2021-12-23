Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you now think of as a need will soon be reduced to a want or a mere preference. Realizing that you can happily get by with much less will liberate you and make room for interesting new developments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Simple measures like backing up your work will go a long way toward giving you a sense of security. It’s not because you think things will go wrong, it’s because you’re more confident when you know your bases are covered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your sharp wit delights people and makes them feel safe. You’ll notice what’s going on and your comments are on-point. Among your many attractive qualities is your ability to live in the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Things seem out of order. There will be advance praise and more oddly, hope for the past. Expectations sent backward won’t change what happened, but it can change how the story is told.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have a talent for seeing past your own anxieties and into a deeper empathy with others in the world, an exercise in perspective that brings ease in when you need it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your heart is not an uncharted sea — it’s been charted. The map is tested and it’s sound. You know where you are and where you’re going. Still, the experience of it can be disorienting. Keep an eye trained to your lodestar.

