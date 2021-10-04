Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 4): You’ll be exceptionally lucky in love, cultivating relationships with people who treat you beautifully and without prompting. You’ll commit your talent to making someone else look better and your own path becomes clear. You will take work that’s already good and refine it until it’s spectacular. Pisces and Sagittarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 22, 28 and 18.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.