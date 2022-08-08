 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 8): With your sparkling intelligence as a given, you eschew over-thinking and rely on your good karma and excellent intuition to make quick and lucky moves. A financial spike allows you to experience new places and different circles. Other highlights: aesthetic upgrades, a rare professional opportunity and family pride. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 48 and 17.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

