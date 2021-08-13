Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be judicious with your generosity. Give more than expected but not so much that your recipient feels unworthy, uncomfortable or overly indebted.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re brave. Love yourself for it. Many wouldn’t even attempt what you’ve devoted so much life to. Give yourself credit, and let the confidence spill over to other areas of life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Is it possible to be extremely moderate? As any jumbo shrimp lover can attest, just because it’s an oxymoron doesn’t make it a bad idea. Good fortune follows your embrace of life’s contradictions.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Gatherings highlight different personality facets. Grouped around a table, you’ll learn new things about people you thought you already knew everything about.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Are you making choices or being manipulated into decisions that don’t benefit you? Follow through with a conscious though slightly absurd choice to assert your free will.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your eyes are bright, and you’re looking out for yourself and everyone around you as you strive to bring the higher energies of grace, courtesy, attentiveness and wit to this scene.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your politeness knows no bounds, which is why it takes you a minute to realize you’re bored with a situation. Don’t worry. The slightest shift will produce a radical difference and bring back the excitement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your emotional IQ is soaring high. Emotions enter the realm, and you respond. It doesn’t matter to you who they belong to; you’ll savor the positive ones and mitigate the negative.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Before you jump into the next thing, you’ll spend some time contemplating your options. You’ll think about what the people around you need and how you might fulfill it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Because you aim to exceed expectations, you’ll make sure not to set them so high that you’d be challenged to fulfill them. In fact, the best-case scenario is a situation in which you have no expectation at all.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Not everyone is happy when you act on your own behalf. Some will think your move is an afront to their wishes and preferences. Don’t agree to this logic. You can be for yourself without being against them.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a relationship out of context and it will change entirely. This can be accomplished by moving things to a different environment, tackling a unique task together or introducing unusual motivations.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate