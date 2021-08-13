Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your politeness knows no bounds, which is why it takes you a minute to realize you’re bored with a situation. Don’t worry. The slightest shift will produce a radical difference and bring back the excitement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your emotional IQ is soaring high. Emotions enter the realm, and you respond. It doesn’t matter to you who they belong to; you’ll savor the positive ones and mitigate the negative.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Before you jump into the next thing, you’ll spend some time contemplating your options. You’ll think about what the people around you need and how you might fulfill it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Because you aim to exceed expectations, you’ll make sure not to set them so high that you’d be challenged to fulfill them. In fact, the best-case scenario is a situation in which you have no expectation at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Not everyone is happy when you act on your own behalf. Some will think your move is an afront to their wishes and preferences. Don’t agree to this logic. You can be for yourself without being against them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a relationship out of context and it will change entirely. This can be accomplished by moving things to a different environment, tackling a unique task together or introducing unusual motivations.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate