Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As much as you would like to think you're an emotionally independent person, your mood has influence, and you are also susceptible to catching vibes. It's crucial to surround yourself with positive people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It doesn't matter what comes your way today. You've seen it before, or at least something similar, so you won't flinch. You know this is for the best and highest good, so you'll handle it as a winner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have the right to change your mind. Don't be afraid to do so repeatedly until you feel comfortable with your choice. Seek input from those who have been where you're at.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Like a spoonful of medicine, you've gone through something recently that was as unpleasant as it was good for you. The good news is that it worked, and you are on your way to healing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Others around you will be nervous. Because of your strong sense of empathy, you'll feel it, too. You'll want to alleviate the feeling, but the best approach is to simply experience it for what it has to teach you and then let it go.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Obstacles in your path may seem immovable, but that's only because someone is bluffing. Call the bluff. You'll find the "immovable" can be cleared without too much fuss.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate