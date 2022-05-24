Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time with children, creative people, entertainers and other uninhibited types who will inspire you to shed self-consciousness and have more fun.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The day holds a million mental efforts for you, so you can blame the restless, wild energy of tonight on all the learning you’ve been doing. You’ll be like a student coming out of a lengthy lecture, ready to let off steam.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You want to be remembered as someone who brings the magic. So, even when you’re around your comfortable people, you still make efforts. It’s those little surprises and extras that let people know they matter to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As level-headed as you are, you still believe you can harness powers in you to conjure a life much different from the one you’re working through now. You’re right about that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will not run out of things to do because you have been thinking, noticing, and therefore, you will have ideas. As long as you have ideas, there are always things to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will prepare for things and approach them a little differently from how others are doing it. It’s part of a strategy that incorporates your particular strengths.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those who feel compelled to describe themselves are telling you something about who they are. The information is not in the description, though. It’s in the same place it always is: in action. Today, people are what they do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It is impossible to save the best for last if you do not know what the best is or which moment is the last. If you needed an excuse to use everything you’ve got today, take this one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People are more likely to return to the places and people who make them feel welcome. It’s why you aim to bring a hospitable attitude to each and every interaction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Needing, craving and seeking control are all things people do when they lack confidence in their abilities and/or position. You’ll be drawn to the kindred spirits who, like you, live and let live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): None are immune from trouble and strife. You accept that obstacles are a part of life and welcome the challenge this presents. Your attitude will win the day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your resources seem limited right now, but that’s only because you haven’t learned all there is to know about how to get more. You will make new discoveries when you need them.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate