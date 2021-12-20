 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Your daily horoscope
0 Comments

Your daily horoscope

  • 0

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 20): Reality flickers. There’s the sense that this could finally be the real world ... Then, in an instant, life streams in as surreal or sublime. You’ll absorb and assimilate all even when you don’t feel in charge of it. Your courage opens opportunity. You’re a graceful surfer of circumstance and a powerful provider. Gemini and Aries adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 4, 33, 2, 19 and 6.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert