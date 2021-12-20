Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 20): Reality flickers. There’s the sense that this could finally be the real world ... Then, in an instant, life streams in as surreal or sublime. You’ll absorb and assimilate all even when you don’t feel in charge of it. Your courage opens opportunity. You’re a graceful surfer of circumstance and a powerful provider. Gemini and Aries adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 4, 33, 2, 19 and 6.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.