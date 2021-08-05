Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): One way to conquer fear is to learn all you can about what you are afraid of. Look at it; get involved with it; figure out its mechanics and preferences, what it needs and, most importantly, what it’s afraid of.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): How you feel around people will make a huge difference. Ideally, you have people around you who help you stay loose, creative and solution-oriented.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Don’t leave yourself an out. Go for the hike, not the treadmill, which can be abandoned on a whim at any moment. Once you commit to the hike, however far in you get, that’s the distance you’ll have to go to get back.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Praise is like food. A certain amount is required. The more nutrient-dense, the better. But praise too sweet, empty or overabundant may be gratifyingly useless or even treacherous. Be disciplined in your give and take.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One simple principle will organize the rest. Decide what and who is important, and spend all your yeses there. Everything else is a no that you don’t even have to say. Everyone will see you’re busy!