Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll come to a situation in which you may seek authority, as it seems you need it to pass through the gate. But there is no universal ticket that will allow you to pass. Only you can authorize yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): No matter how hard you try, you won’t be able to see yourself as well as the person sitting across from you. Ask that person for a little insight. It will give you an edge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You crave honesty. The rawness of another will speak to your own. This is why you’ll find a vivid mess of a person more interesting than the one doing everything appropriately and correctly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When you like someone, you want to help and support them in any way they need. But when you love someone, you want to dazzle them. This will take planning. You’ll be excellent at it today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No, you’re not imagining it; people look to you to solve a problem. You’ve solved problems before, and they want you to do it again. In today’s case, this has to do with charming or entertaining them.