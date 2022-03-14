Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 14): Confidence soars this year. You’ll pin your adventurous spirit on a distant destination. There are many ways to get there; each path brings its own unique experience. You’re inclined toward challenging terrain and people who have something to teach you. Improvements give you an edge at work and in your personal life.
Pisces and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 15, 23 and 12.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.