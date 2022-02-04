Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your trepidation causes you to be aware of possibilities and choose your course carefully. But don’t agonize over heavy stuff. You’re supposed to climb the mountain, not carry it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A focus of the early hours will have a disproportionately favorable impact on the rest. Whatever you can do to make your morning routine smooth will set you up for success all day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): New endeavors come with fresh frustrations but keep working through them and before you know it, those small daily efforts will add up to the results you desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): While “chase” is a fun game for the elementary school playground, those who chase make others run. Catch your intended through sheer attraction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You stay on track by thinking in black-and-white terms. Each decision you make either brings you closer to or further away from your goals. With every move ask, “which is it?”

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You shouldn’t have to sacrifice one relationship to make another one work. If torn between two people, the disharmony may be within you. Fix it by reconciling two aspects of yourself.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate