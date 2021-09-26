Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As strong and grounded as you are, you can always use emotionally sturdy companionship. A trusted anchor allows you to express your passion without fear of taking it too far.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t expect to fail, but you’re still prepared for it. Preparedness is the way of the winner! It puts you in a position to help yourself and others, which gives you confidence no matter what happens.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You never stop learning. For a curious problem solver like yourself, there is more school outside of school than there ever was inside. Today features a pop quiz you’re likely to ace.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The day is packed with encouragement, some of which feels like urgency rushing you along. Ultimately, it’s just the push you need to fulfill a dearly held value of yours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Being very creative gives you an edge over many other talents, including physical strength and intellectual cleverness. You’ll come up with something new to surprise, disarm or humor people.