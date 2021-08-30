Your daily horoscope

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 30): Leverage the attention and affection coming your way this solar return to do some good in the world. You'll gain freedom from something that's pressured you for years. Relief will be followed by extra energy you can apply to your blossoming mission. Your personal life will sing. You'll feel spoiled with love. Scorpio and Libra adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 8, 2, 22, 15 and 40.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
