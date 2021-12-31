Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To maneuver well, make sure you’re in the same reality as what you’re trying to influence. Once you accept the way things are, you have power in the situation. Drop all resistance to what is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It will be as easy to make a big change as it is to make a small one. So, as long as you are envisioning a change, go for one that will make a huge difference in your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Most of what needs organizing is emotional, but it can be handled through the physical moving of objects. You process feelings as you tidy up and arrange your possessions in a pleasing manner.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll look at things like a true and inclusive optimist. That means the glass is neither half full, nor is it half empty. It’s all the way filled and brimming over. It’s just that some of the content is water and some of it is air.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One moment you’re tuned in to the people around you and present to the conversation and work at hand; the next you are focused on experiencing your inner world. Alternating between these two forms of mindfulness will serve you well.