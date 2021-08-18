Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Inside your own realm, you have a strong sense of purpose, but you may feel less sure in foreign territory. Make a goal of maintaining your resolve in every environment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In dealing with strangers, you are unthinkingly — though unfailingly — alert to the full range of things that can happen. Interactions will go in an interesting direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What’s good for one person might be harmful to the next. Some need to let loose, while others should tighten the reins. The only one who really knows what feels good to you is you. Ask yourself, and then listen.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are those who avoid saying, “I love you” in fear that words can only reduce the power of such an epic emotion. Today’s actions will be an unmistakable indication of your feelings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Too much introspection is draining. You are energized by projecting yourself, connecting and interacting in the exterior world. You’ll be especially lucky with activities that are unrelated to what’s on your mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Self-indulgence is a necessary part of life. Without pleasure, you’ll be depressed and unmotivated. Since too much pleasure becomes pain, finding and living in the sweet spot is an art. You’ll nail it today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you’re not making headway on your problem, solve someone else’s. The energy of progress will permeate the atmosphere and you’ll soon see improvement all around.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you give your trust, it’s not really for the other person; it’s so you can get on with your life. It will be a relief when someone meets your test, so you can relax the scrutiny and just go with the flow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There’s a reason therapists get paid. Hearing the unedited version of people’s stories can be work. It’s why you share on a need-to-know basis with only a select few.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Disloyalty sets off alarm bells. People relax around people who seem rooted. Highlight the good parts of your history. Remember who brought you to the dance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Handle concerns having to do with sales, leads, revenues and profits. The good fortune will carry over to more personal areas of your life. Tonight, relating to those older than you will be lucky.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s not always the case, but right now, your own quest is as worthy of following as any royal decree, and certainly more important to tend to than what your friends and loved ones want. Make yourself the priority.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate