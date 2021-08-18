Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Inside your own realm, you have a strong sense of purpose, but you may feel less sure in foreign territory. Make a goal of maintaining your resolve in every environment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In dealing with strangers, you are unthinkingly — though unfailingly — alert to the full range of things that can happen. Interactions will go in an interesting direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What’s good for one person might be harmful to the next. Some need to let loose, while others should tighten the reins. The only one who really knows what feels good to you is you. Ask yourself, and then listen.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are those who avoid saying, “I love you” in fear that words can only reduce the power of such an epic emotion. Today’s actions will be an unmistakable indication of your feelings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Too much introspection is draining. You are energized by projecting yourself, connecting and interacting in the exterior world. You’ll be especially lucky with activities that are unrelated to what’s on your mind.