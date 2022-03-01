Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Saying "sorry" doesn't put things back the way they were before, but it can give the closure necessary to start again. Do they deserve your forgiveness? Debatable. Forgive anyway. You deserve the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Being around different styles will make you appreciate your own. It will also inspire you to change a few things. You're the best kind of impressionable right now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The answer will involve putting people to work. This is more effective than any other way of starting a relationship. Through work, bonds are woven, loyalties forged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People say it's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play them — not entirely true. Good cards win. Bad cards can win too, but only if you bluff. Today's game will be tricky; perform and prevail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The secret to success is ... there is no secret. It's the same thing everyone knows. Work and try. Improv. Try again. When your offer is what they need and want — success!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everyone has a self-image and a public image. These two images will align in a curious way. Whatever you do, do it for you. Please yourself and don't look for validation from any other.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate