Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change brings growth, and growth brings change. Even though you can’t control life’s process entirely, you’re steering on course and on pace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll make future-you more comfortable by planning what you’re going to do when the pressure is on. Being ready for the squeeze will make it far less stressful to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You may be able to accelerate the natural pace a few notches to get quick results, but rushing will give you no lasting advantage. A good idea taken to the extreme is a bad idea.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): All of us are fragile, but we don’t all look it. You might be surprised at the tender heart within a tough exterior. Your gentleness will be appreciated, though perhaps subtly or in secret.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What’s seen cannot be unseen. What’s known cannot be unknown. So, you love this current state of mind, even as you stand on the brink of a revelation, preparing for a leap in awareness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are more ways than one to be nice. In certain cases, it’s kinder to provide a challenge or make someone work for an outcome than it is to make things easy and give everything up front.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You should not have to change any aspect of yourself to be liked by anyone else. Neither should you make yourself earn your own respect and admiration. Give it freely. Let yourself have a new start, if necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you find yourself trying to impress someone, let that be a red flag indicating that this person doesn’t readily get you — a lack of observation or knowledge on their part, not yours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If the record needle of time could be set back to the beginning of the album, it would play all the same songs. You may put a new disc on the turntable today, but as for the song of your past ... no regrets.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You believe the issues of society are also your issues. When you see an opportunity to improve things, seize it. Everything you do to increase your own well-being helps, too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll seek the company of bright minds with diverse strengths. You want to be around people who inspire you to be and do better, even if it’s challenging. The right kind of discomfort is invaluable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The people around you feel secure and assured in your presence, so they will follow you. While leadership is hard work, it’s also a great opportunity to create magic with and for the group.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate