Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've struck on a method that works, and not just for you — this will work for anyone. And though there will be clear benefits to all who do it your way, it's still important to recognize that this is not the only way. Stay open-minded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The day invites comparison between A and B. Hint: Just because two things are next to each other doesn't mean there's a logical intrinsic relationship between them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll solve the problem and get a surge of gleeful excitement. This kind of charge could get addictive. And who do you have to thank for it? The problem itself, without which none of this would be possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you think about it, most people throughout human history have believed incorrect things. What sets you apart as a leader and a forward-thinker is that you question and continually update your beliefs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Behavior tells you everything you need to know. Listen to what people do, not what they say. What they do is soundless and yet it rings out with the loudest truth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What's happening now is something you didn't choose, but you still have plenty of power in the situation, most notably, the power to call your trouble a teacher. Lift its heaviness and grow strong.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate