Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because patterns establish themselves whether we want them to or not, some things are better to steer away from entirely. With a bad path, the wrong move is the first one. Just don’t go there.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can believe in a person’s pure nature and still recognize their less-than-pure intention. Many are only about the highest good if it also happens to coincide with what their ego wants.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As it is with great recipes, one missing element changes everything. You are the essential ingredient. Even if you don’t contribute much, just being there makes a difference, and proceedings would suffer without you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A relationship will go smoothly once you find the groove. It’s all about hitting on the right amount of space between “notes.” Too much closeness is stifling. Too much distance leaves nothing to grab onto.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have help when you need it because you’re gracious enough not to take it for granted. Seize the chance to publicly recognize the efforts of your team. Words spoken before a group have deep emotional impact.